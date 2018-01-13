The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. (File photo | Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Speculations doing the rounds that Google Duo, Google’s video calling app, works on devices that don’t have the app installed.

Reports suggest that users, who have installed the latest Android version on their smartphone, can access Google Duo without downloading the app. However, on iOS and platforms, the app will be required for making calls on Duo.

The company is also reportedly working on versions of the app for web browsers, and group calls with better audio quality.

Google’s video chats mobile app was announced at the company’s developer conference in May 2016 and began its worldwide release in August the same year.

Google Duo lets users make video calls in high definition. It is optimised for low-bandwidth networks. End-to-end encryption is enabled by default. Duo is based on phone numbers, allowing users to call someone from their contact list. The app automatically switches between Wi-Fi and cellular networks.

Furthermore, a "Knock Knock" feature lets users see a live preview of the caller before answering. The app also lets users make audio-only calls.