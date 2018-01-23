Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

BENGALURU: Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo on Tuesday launched the "Yoga 920 limited edition Vibes" convertible laptop in India for Rs 1,27,150.

"The 'Yoga' brand has been central to Lenovo's leadership in the fastest growing PC category of convertibles. 'Yoga 920' is an ultra-premium convertible," Rajesh Thadani, Executive Director, Consumer Business and E-commerce, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

The 2-in-1 glass convertible device comes with a digital pen.

The laptop features "far-field" technology that lets users enable voice-activated intelligent assistant "Cortana" - from up to four metres away as well as in a stand-by mode.

The device is the first in the company's consumer portfolio to feature 2x thunderbolt ports that can offer very fast data transfer capabilities and "UHD IPS" display with viewing angles of up to 178-degrees.

The device is equipped with 8th-Gen Intel Quad Core U-Series processors with integrated graphics and twin Thunderbolt USB Type-C ports.

There is a wide-angle 4K touchscreen display with thin borders and JBL speakers with integrated Dolby Atmos technology.

Weighing 1.37 kg, the device sports an all-metal unibody design in platinum colour, has a fingerprint reader and runs Windows Hello OS.