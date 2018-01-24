SAN FRANCISCO: Popular photo-sharing platform Instagram is rolling out a new feature that helps users search and add GIF stickers to their Instagram "Stories".

"When you tap to add a sticker to a photo or video in stories, you'll now see a new GIF option. Tap it to open a library full of hundreds of thousands of moving stickers powered by GIPHY," the Facebook-owned company wrote in a blog post late on Tuesday.

Users can also browse through currently trending topics on "GIPHY" platform or search their collection to find a sticker.

"From bouncing letters and twirling hearts to dancing cats and pizza in space, these animated stickers help you make any photo or video funny, interesting or creative," the company added.

The photo-sharing platform will also roll out a feature that allows users to upload photos and videos of any size to their story, so they never have to lose part of a photo or edit anybody out of a group video.

"When you upload a photo or video, pinch to share it in its original dimensions, whether it's square, portrait or landscape. Any extra room will be filled with a custom colour gradient that matches what you've shared," the company added.

The GIF stickers feature is available as part of Instagram version 29 for both iOS and Android devices.