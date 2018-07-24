Affordable Honor 9N with 'notch' display now in India

Home Lifestyle Tech

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the festive season, Huawei's sub-brand Honor on Tuesday unveiled "Honor 9N" smartphone with notch "Full View" display and 19:9 aspect ratio at an affordable price of Rs 11,999.

The smartphone comes in three storage variants -- 3GB RAM +32GB internal storage at Rs 11,999, 4GB RAM +64GB onboard storage at Rs 13,999 and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage variant at Rs 17,999.

Honor 9N will be available exclusively on Flipkart from July 31 in four colours -- lavender purple, sapphire blue, midnight black and robin egg blue.

"In India, nearly 80 per cent of smartphones are sold in the Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 segment. This is also the segment which has been the most succesful for us. The launch of Honor 9N with crisp new display and innovative features will help us further consolidate our position in this segment," P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, told IANS.

The 5.84-inch Full HD+ device has 79 per cent screen to body ratio. It also comes with a 2.5D curved glass design with 12 layers of glass with nano coating finish for a mirror like effect.

Powered by the Kirin 659 processor, the device runs the latest Android 8.0 (Oreo) operating system and houses a 3,000mAh battery.

The smartphone sports dual rear camera (13MP+2MP) and 16MP selfie camera. The front shooter is equipped with the portrait mode feature that can identify the face of the user in the image and achieve accurate Bokeh effects.

The device will soon be upgarded with new graphics processing acceleration technology, GPU Turbo, to allow users good gaming experience, according to P Sanjeev.

Honor 9N

