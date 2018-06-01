Home Lifestyle Tech

Now Facebook shareholders slam Mark Zuckerberg over voting shares

At the company's annual meeting on Thursday, activist investors had forced votes on six proposals to change the company's governance or institute other reforms, the Guardian reported.

Published: 01st June 2018 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (File Photo| AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: After facing the flak from different quarters including governments around the world over the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has now faced angry shareholders for unequal voting shares, the media reported.

At the company's annual meeting on Thursday, activist investors had forced votes on six proposals to change the company's governance or institute other reforms, the Guardian reported.

But thanks to the company's unequal voting structure, Zuckerberg and his board of directors escaped the election unscathed.

The event, however, provided a platform for crticising the leadership of Zuckerberg and his board of directors.

One of the attendees in the meeting, Christine Jantz of Northstar Asset Management,

Advertisement talked in favour of a proposal to reform Facebook's stockholder voting structure.

Under the company's current structure, Zuckerberg controls the majority of voting shares despite not owning a majority of the company.

This is because his shares have 10 times the voting power of the shares available to regular investors.

Problems like the Cambridge Analytica scandal were the results of that structure, according to Jantz.

He called it an "egregious example of when a board is formed by a CEO to meet his needs" rather than those of investors.

James McRitchie, a shareholder activist, termed the current voting structure a "corporate dictatorship".

"Mr Zuckerberg, take a page from history," he was quoted as saying.

"Emulate George Washington, not Vladimir Putin," he added.

The meeting also discussed the company's various initiatives to increase advertising transparency, improve content moderation, and prevent interference in elections, the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Cambridge Analytica data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence