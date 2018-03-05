NEW DELHI: Panasonic India on Monday made available its hitherto online-exclusive smartphones -- including the recently-launched P-100 (2GB variant) -- across leading retail outlets in the country.

ElugaI9, Ray 500 and Ray 700 devices which were available only on Flipkart can now be purchased offline.

Eluga I9 is priced at Rs 7,799, Eluga Ray 700 for Rs 10,499 and P100 (2GB variant) for Rs 6,299, the company said in a statement.

In December, the company has made available dual-camera device Eluga Ray 500 for Rs 8,999 at retail outlets.

"Responding to the overwhelming response we received form our customers after making our first dual-camera phone, Eluga Ray 500, available through leading retail outlets, we have made a strategic move of increasing the presence of our online portfolio across the offline channel," said Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division.

"ElugaI9, Eluga Ray 700 and P100 (2GB) have been well received in the online space and we believe this trend will continue in the offline space as well," he added.

