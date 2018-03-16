CHENNAI: This is a time when there are a lot of developments happening in technology. For 27-year-old Jaipur-based Sunil Linus, taking up new challenges in the gaming world has always been a passion. He specialises in Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2, and is a master in encountering terrorists online.

Like most others, his venture into the gaming world began during his teenage days. “I started exploring the gaming world because of my friends. They were all gamers who loved gaming. It started as a fun group activity for me,” says Sunil, whose world lies in PC gaming.

Sunil believes that gaming is a different sport and it requires a different skill to crack it. “I agree that this does not give any physical strength, but while playing, our mental faculties are engaged constantly,” he adds. According to Sunil, Indian gamers are not on par with the world. “But that position can be reached if the gamers get proper exposure and a platform to represent themselves,” he shares.

A student of animation and filmmaking in Bengaluru, Sunil follows a gaming schedule. “I finish all my assignments before 11 pm every day and then devote time for gaming,” he says. Sunil has participated in many tournaments. The latest being PlayBoxPro Cup2, and Cup 1 prior to that, organised by the Aorus Land in Jaipur. His team stood third in that competition.

Besides gaming, Sunil is a music enthusiast. Speaking about his future endeavors he says, “My friends and I plan to start something related to gaming.” Sunil aspires to be a prominent gamer and is also interested in developing virtual games.