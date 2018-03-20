Image used for representational purpose only.

NEW YORK: The popular photo and video sharing app, Instagram, is all set to transform how users interact with its 'Stories' feature.

Instagram’s next big 'Stories' feature, their official reshare button, could let users compliment or trash other people’s feed posts, or embed a "see post" button to promote their own feed.

"We’re always testing ways to make it easier to share any moment with friends on Instagram," TechCrunch quoted an Instagram spokesperson as saying.

Instagram hasn't had an authentic "regram" feature with the feed before.

Previously, there have only been slews of unofficial apps

Moreover, users often screenshot feed posts and share them in 'Stories'.

With this new feature, one can pick any public, permanent Instagram post and tap a button to embed it in their Story.

Further, they can tap to change the design to highlight or downplay the post’s author, move and resize it within their Story post, and add commentary or imagery using Instagram’s creative tools.

When people view the story, they can tap on the post embed to bring up a "see post" button which opens the original feed post.

Users who don’t want their posts to be "quote-Storied" can turn off the option in their settings, and only public posts can be reshared.