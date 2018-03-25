The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS

NEW DELHI: Long travel hours can be tiresome, be it for professional or personal trips. Moreover, long stretches of traffic can lead to one being more tired than ever.

To keep one occupied during long-haul travel, there are some apps and platforms that have curated content for travellers which can even be accessed offline, thereby catering to times where users face low internet connectivity as well.

Given below are four apps/platforms that provide on-the-go entertainment to commuters:

Netflix

Netflix is an internet television network with over 117 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries. Users can also download shows and watch them in areas out of network coverage.

Google Play Books/Kindle

Google Play Books/Kindle provides users a number of options of books for users to read while travelling across a variety of genres and languages.

Ludo King

Launched in December 2016, the app brings Ludo, the age-old board game to users on their smartphones itself. It offers single or multiplayer modes online for travellers to keep themselves engaged during long journeys.

Cheez:

Cheez is a video app by Cheetah mobiles. This allows users to create humorous videos and share it with their followers in the Cheez app. Travellers can also watch videos uploaded by others while travelling.