Assassin’s Creed II is the perfect sequel

CHENNAI: With 20 games across various platforms, tie-in novels (and graphic novels) and an honest-to-goodness movie, it’s safe to say that Assassin’s Creed has done pretty well for itself as a franchise. Its unquestionable success makes it even more curious that the original game that kicked off the franchise 11 years ago, wasn’t a game-changer — it was good, but not great. It took its sequel, which came along two years later, to seal the deal. Assassin’s Creed II was a wonderful game that launched an era-spanning franchise, and that’s what we’re talking about today.

Jumping ahead of its predecessor’s time period by a few centuries, Assassin’s Creed II is set in Renaissance-era Italy. Players take on the role of Ezio Auditore, a young noble from Florence, who is on a quest for vengeance against those who betrayed his family when he stumbles into the age-old war between the Assassins and the Templars.

It’s a funny thing, but playing Assassin’s Creed II made me realize just how much I disliked the original Assassin’s Creed. It had its flaws (fairly useless AI coupled with incredibly repetitive side missions), but what really got to me was how it dealt with so many concepts that were potentially amazing...but then it flunked the execution. Assassin’s Creed II, on the other hand, sticks the landing just about every single time.

The story is wonderful, but more on that later. The world is lovely too — it’s not a true open world, as we’ve come to recognize the term, but it consists of a number of very large urban areas (including Florence, Forli and Venice) for you to explore to your heart’s content. And this is a game which you’ll actually want to explore, because Ubisoft managed to create a world so inviting that I often found myself wandering around without a specific mission to undertake.

When there were missions available, Assassin’s Creed II once again showcases its upgrades to great advantage. Players enjoy so much more freedom than in Assassin’s Creed (for example, the ability to not die if you fall into water), and the mission variety is amped up as well, which is welcome. You’re always occupied, always engaged as the game gives you more and more options to approach your targets.

As for Ezio Auditore da Firenze, he might just be one of the greatest protagonists in videogame history.

That sounds like hyperbole, but he was such a step up from the first game’s Altair. Whether the bulk of the credit goes to the writers or the voice actor Roger Craig Smith, the result is one of the most compelling characters you’ll come across. Ezio’s story would continue for another two games, before the series finally said goodbye to him in Revelations; but this is where it all started. There is a present-day storyline as well, which is really good too, but that I’ll leave for you to discover.

So what is Assassin’s Creed II? Some people consider it one of the finest action-adventure games ever made, while others think that it’s a sterling example of how to make a perfect sequel. All I will say is that, if you haven’t already, the story Ezio has to tell is one you should experience.

If you’d like to clamber all over Renaissance Italy explore a beautiful recreation of the past

experience a good old-fashioned tale of betrayal and vengeance ...you should try Assassin’s Creed II!