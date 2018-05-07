ShareChat announces 'Private Messaging', 'Shake-N-Chat', 'Open Tagging' on its platform

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ushering into the new age of rising user demands, ShareChat, fast growing vernacular social media app, on Monday, announced the launch of three new features - 'Private Messaging', 'Shake-N-Chat', and 'Open Tagging'.

Based on a survey undertaken by ShareChat on User Meet-up in 2017 across six Indian cities, more than 88 percent of ShareChat users wanted a Private Messaging feature on their social media platform.

Against this insight, ShareChat developed a feature which allows users to send private messages without having to switch to an alternative app.

The 'Private Messaging' feature is designed to encourage one to one communication in Indian languages among the vernacular internet users of India.

Additionally with the 'Open Tagging' feature, users are allowed to create tags and post relevant content under these user generated tags.

The most engaging and trending user-generated tags will be visible in the "explore" section of the platform.

"Over the years, we have observed that many users shift to other direct messaging apps for privacy purposes. ShareChat is a unique platform which connects users with similar interests resulting in relevant and meaningful discussions. The launch of new features like Private Messaging and Shake-N-Chat strengthens the platform's social experience between both known and unknown users. We are very excited to launch these new features and are confident that they will resonate with users," said Sunil Kamath, chief business officer, ShareChat.

"Users have responded better than our expectation with the launch of Open Tagging feature. Users are actively creating diverse tags on the latest events and posting relevant content around the theme," said Shashwat Chandra, senior product manager, ShareChat.

ShareChat takes into account the everyday need of digital content and infotainment of first-time web users in their own preferred dialect.

It enables users with an environment where individuals can express their sentiments, showcase their talents, discuss trends and meet new individuals with similar interests.

Today, ShareChat has a total 30 million unique registered users on the platform. (ANI)