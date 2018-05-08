Home Lifestyle Tech

Brazil court tells Microsoft to ease data-sharing opt-out

Prosecutors in Sao Paulo filed a civil action last month that accused the Redmond, Washington-based company of violating Brazilian privacy and consumer protections.

SAP PAULO: A Brazilian federal court has ordered Microsoft to make it easier for users of its Windows 10 operating system to opt out of providing personal data to the software giant.

They said the default settings allowed Microsoft to collect users' geolocation information, internet search histories, e-mail content and more and that the process for opting out was too complex.

The court gave Microsoft 30 days to simplify it.

The decision was signed April 27 but made public by prosecutors yesterday.

Microsoft says it will work with prosecutors to address the concerns.

The court is still deciding on other aspects of the case, like whether to impose fines.

