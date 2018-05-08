Home Lifestyle Tech

Twitter working on encrypted messaging feature

The encrypted Direct Message (DM) option was first spotted inside Twitter for APK that contains codes for unreleased features that companies are testing.

Published: 08th May 2018 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo the logo for Twitter is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. | Associated Press

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: As data security concerns on Facebook and WhatsApp loom large, Twitter is reportedly working on a 'Secret' encrypted messages feature which could make the microblogging platform safer for sensitive communications.

With this feature, Twitter is expected to roll out options about encrypted messaging like starting a secret conversation and viewing both sides of the conversation for encryption keys to verify a secure connection, TechCrunch reported on Monday.

The encrypted Direct Message (DM) option was first spotted inside Twitter for APK that contains codes for unreleased features that companies are testing.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp uses "end-to-end encryption" in all conversations. This can be opted into Messenger.

End-to-end encrypted messages are secured with a lock and only the sender and recipient have the special key needed to unlock and read them.

For added protection, every message sent has its own unique lock and key. No one can intercept the communications.

Last week, WhatsApp co-founder and CEO Jan Koum quit reportedly "after clashing with its parent, Facebook, over the popular messaging service's strategy and Facebook's attempts to use its personal data and weaken its encryption".

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Apple may replace iPhone X devices with FaceID issue

Google may launch new Android controls to manage phone usage

Google may launch new Android controls to manage phone usage

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Vladimir Putin sits in his Kremlin cabinet prior his inauguration ceremony as new Russia's president in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
IN PICTURES: Amid police crackdown on protestors, Vladimir Putin takes oath as Russian president for fourth time
A tourist poses for a photo as three monkeys climb on her during a hot summer day at Galta temple in Jaipur on May 3 (PTI Photo)
The week in 32 photos: Karnataka assembly elections, May Day and more