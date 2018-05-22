Noise introduces Noise Play 2 Action Camera at Rs 9,999

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Noise, an unconventional e-commerce brand, synonymous with youth style quotient and the promise of delivering quality gadgets and products, introduced its second action camera, Noise Play 2, which is powerful, waterproof and rugged at a price of Rs 9,999.

Play 2, the latest and powerful action camera by Noise is designed for recording action while being immersed in it, at the same time has the capability for clear and sharp image mode.

It offers varied resolution options, loop recording, dynamic range ability, electronic image stabilisation for smooth footage and ultra-sharp look to the videos/images.

In addition, it comes with features like colour, contrast, in built microphone as well as support for external mic and motion detection.

It also has a mode called 'RAW' which is exclusively for the professional photographer in you with manual settings to take pictures.

"Play 2 is all about infusing the spirit of adventure with capturing in action. It's an action camera designed in India and for the masses. With its easy-to-use yet advanced features, the camera is all about delivering significantly enhanced and refined images and videos with convenience. It is our way of giving our community the revolutionary and superior technology especially to the youngsters and tech-savvy users," said Gaurav Khatri, CEO, Noise.

"We are happy to announce the launch of Noise Play 2 and it is available for sale on flipkart.com and gonoise.com," he added.

Play 2 sports an immersive display of 2.0" TFT LCD, powerful optimised resolution and video and picture formats.

The Noise Play 2 continues to offer in-built Wi-fi and long-lasting chargeable battery.

Additionally, it also features F2.8 Aperture, 7G glass lens, microphone (Built-in as well as Support external), built-in speaker and available in Mini USB, Micro HDMI and Micro SD Slot ports.

The MRP of the product is Rs 13,999 and the retail price for Play 2 will be Rs 9,999.

The accessory kit will be sold separately at Rs 3,999 (MRP), SP will be Rs 2,499.

The accessory kit also includes 16 GB Class 10 memory card alongside standard accessories such as waterproof housing, handle bar mounts and base plates.

With the launch of Play 2, Noise intends to delve deeper into the technology and gadget sector to strengthen its position further and to deliver on its promise of providing the best experience to the masses.

Lens: F2.8 Aperture, 7G glass

FOV: 166°

LCD Display: 2.0" TFT LCD 320X240 RBG

Video Resolution: 4K (2880*2160)16:9 24fps, 4K (2880*2160)4:3 24fps, 1440 (2560*1440)16:9 30fps, 1440 (1920*1440)4:3 30fps, 1296 (2304*1296)16:9 30fps, 1080 (1920*1080)16:9 60fps, 1080 (1920*1080)16:9 30fps, 1080 (1440*1080)4:3 30fps, 720 (1280*720)16:9 120fps, 720 (1280*720)16:9 60fps, 720 (1280*720)16:9 30fps, WVGA (848*480)16:9 30fps, VGA (640*480)4:3 240fps

Video Format: H.264 codec, .MP4 file format

Picture Format: JPG

Video Looping: Supported

Photo Resolutions: 16MP 4:3, 14 MP 4:3, 12 MP 16:9, 12MP 4:3, 10MP 16:9, 10MP 4:3, 8MP 16:9, 8MP 4:3, VGA

Time Lapse Photo: 0.5S / 1S / 2S / 5S / 10S / 30S / 60S

Microphone: Built-in Microphone, Support External Microphone

Video out: HDTV: Micro HDMI to HDMI cable required (Sold separately), TV: Mini USB to composite cable required (Sold separately)

Speaker: Built-in

Wi-Fi: Built-in

Remote Control: Optional

Ports: Mini USB, Micro HDMI, Micro SD Slot

Storage: MicroSD memory card with Class 10 or UHS-1 rating required, Up to 128GB capacity supported, Record times vary with resolutions and frame rates

Battery + Charging: Rechargeable lithium-ion battery, Battery Capacity: 1200mAh, USB Charging: DC 5V 1000 mA

Weights and Measurements: 59mm(L)×41mm(W)×32.9mm(H) (NewsVoir)