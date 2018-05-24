Home Lifestyle Tech

Instagram's new feature to allow users to 'mute' other accounts

Facebook-owned Instagram has rolled out a new feature that allows users to mute some accounts so that they can continue following them without having to stumble upon their posts. 

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook-owned Instagram has rolled out a new feature that allows users to mute some accounts so that they can continue following them without having to stumble upon their posts repeatedly.

"Muted accounts will not be made aware that they've been muted and users can unmute accounts at any time. Users can still see posts on the muted account's profile page and get notified about comments or posts they're tagged in," Techcrunch reported on Wednesday.

This feature will expand the user-control over Instagram's algorithmic feed that prioritises accounts and posts according to user-interests.

"Muting gives users a bit more control over what they see regardless of what they have liked or what Instagram's algorithm deems relevant," the report added.

The "mute" feature is evidently in accordance with Instagram's initiative to monitor and curb social bullying and harassment on the photo-messaging platform.

The users will have a choice to choose between muting posts, stories or both, posts and stories of other people and pages.

