Google rebrands smartphone memory-decluttering app 'Files Go'

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Google has rebranded and redesigned its memory-decluttering app for smartphones "Files Go" that also assists users to find files faster and share them with others even without an Internet connection.

"We're rebranding the app to 'Files by Google' and redesigned the user experience to make sure that the content of your mobile phone is the focus when you use the app," Koji Pereira, UX Lead, Next Billion Users, Google wrote in a blog-post on Thursday.

The search-engine giant noted the app has served over 30 million monthly global users since its launch, irrespective of their mobile phones or Internet speeds.

With the new deign in place, once a user clears out the files he/she no longer needs, the app will now inform what use the freed-up space could be of -- whether it is enough to take a few more selfies, or to download a whole movie, Pereira added.

The app was launched in December last year with the aim of solving file and storage management problems for the next generation of smartphone users in countries such as India, Brazil and Nigeria, helping people to make the most of limited phone storage capacities.