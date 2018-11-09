Home Lifestyle Tech

Instagram testing new Hindi language support for India

Support for the Hindi language on Instagram will help the tech-giant reach, non-English readers, even in the remotest parts of the country.

INSTAGRAM_LOGO

Instagram. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Online Desk

Tech-giant Instagram has taken over India with 241 million monthly active users. Taking it a notch further for their Indian users, the Facebook-owned company recently revealed that it is working on Hindi language support for the app.

Mobile researcher and tipster Jane Manchun Wong took to Twitter, posting screenshots of the trial version.

(Photo | Twitter)

In the trial version, some names appeared in English while the rest appeared in Hindi. The settings too were mixed --- they appeared in both languages. The feature will be rolled out first for the Android phones, and later for ioS.

What’s surprising is that even the IGTV section is replete with Hindi replacements for UI elements and sections such as For You, Following, Popular and History Tabs.

This is the latest development after they tested their new navigation feature, 'tap to see next post', which reduces time spent in scrolling through the timeline of the app.

Last month, Facebook rolled out Digital Literacy Library in six languages, including Tamil, Bengali Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam to train Indians in digital safety. 

Along with the Instagram Lite app (for low-budget Android), couple with Hindi settings, Instagram is all set to make its mark on India.

