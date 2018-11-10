Home Lifestyle Tech

Facebook ends forced arbitration of sexual misconduct claims

Facebook will now also require executives at director level and above to disclose any dating relationships with company employees.

Published: 10th November 2018 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook is dropping a requirement for mandatory arbitration of sexual misconduct allegations (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Facebook is dropping a requirement for mandatory arbitration of sexual misconduct allegations, acceding to a demand recently pressed by other Silicon Valley tech workers.

Google made a similar change on Thursday, a week after thousands of employees briefly walked off their jobs to protest how the company handled sexual-misconduct allegations against prominent executives.

The move at Facebook, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, means that employees no longer have to submit to private arbitration, which kept misconduct allegations secret and sometimes allowed abusers to continue their behavior. Employees can now press their claims in court instead. Other tech companies such as Microsoft and Uber have previously dropped mandatory arbitration.

Facebook will now also require executives at director level and above to disclose any dating relationships with company employees.

