Home Lifestyle Tech

How Facebook ads may be promoting alcohol abuse

The study suggests that the industry needs to improve the voluntary self-regulatory system that governs its advertising, possibly by limiting or banning comments on social media advertising.

Published: 14th November 2018 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Alcohol advertisements on social media sites such as Facebook can encourage young adults to drink, especially if such content is followed by positive comments from users, a study has found.

Social media users who view alcohol ads are also more likely to 'Like' or 'Share' an ad when it has pro-drinking comments, according to the study published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

ALSO READ | Facebook shuts more accounts aimed at political meddling 

"There is more information on social media than just a post or a message. We are exposed to how other users respond to a post, and it is those responses that can influence your desire to drink," said Jonathan Noel, from the University of Connecticut in the US.

"Our findings suggest that comments left by other social media users may either reinforce or negate the message from a post," said Noel.

With hundreds of corporate-sponsored alcohol ads on social media sites, plus millions of views of alcohol ads on YouTube, alcohol companies have expanded platforms to reach young consumers.

The study suggests that the industry needs to improve the voluntary self-regulatory system that governs its advertising, possibly by limiting or banning comments on social media advertising.

The research involved 120 young adults, ages 21 to 24, living in the US.

Each participant viewed four online ads posted on Facebook.

The researchers then chose certain comments that would appear with the ads -- either pro-drinking comments that had accompanied that ad online or anti-drinking comments.

The ads also varied on whether there were a high number of Likes, Shares, or Comments.

After the participants viewed each advertisement, they were asked whether they thought the ad would increase the desire to drink.

The participants also said whether they would Like or Share the ad they viewed.

The lowest desire to drink was found after participants were exposed to ads with anti-drinking comments plus a high "user engagement" (ie Likes/Shares/Comments).

The desire to drink was 3.5 times higher after participants saw an ad with pro-drinking comments and high user engagement.

Further, compared with the ads with anti-drinking comments, ads with pro-drinking comments left participants more than twice as likely to say they would Like or Share the ad.

"It's fascinating really. Not only might these comments influence the desire to drink, but they also can increase the reach and virality of the original message," said Noel.

Overall, though, it wasn't the number of Likes, Shares, and Comments that appeared to influence the participants but the type of comments, researchers said.

"Heavy alcohol users and those who are alcohol dependent may be the most susceptible to the potential effects of pro-drinking comments," the researchers write.

The ads, coupled with positive comments about drinking, may serve as alcohol cues "and an increased desire to drink after exposure to alcohol cues may predict relapse after treatment for alcoholism."

Currently, alcohol advertisers have a system of self-regulation in place intended to limit depictions of excessive use and appeal to young people, among other restrictions.

According to the researchers, the current results suggest that comments should be restricted or banned altogether on alcohol ads on social media.

Another possibility they suggest is that companies could use the comments sections to promote messages about moderate and responsible drinking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
facebook Alcohol advertisements alcohol social media

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp