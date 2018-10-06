Home Lifestyle Tech

'Windows 10 October' update wiping off users' data: Report

An alarming number of users have taken to social media forums and Microsoft's own support website to complain about the serious issue.

Published: 06th October 2018 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

A laptop running Windows 10 is on display. (File photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: Users installing the "Windows 10 October 2018" update have complained that the process wiped out their user profiles including documents and photos, the media reported.

Since Microsoft has not started automatically pushing this latest update out, only people who visit "Windows Update" manually and check for updates are installing the latest software version, The Verge reported late on Friday.

"Last night I updated Windows 10 and it all went smoothly, but then I find that all my files in Documents are deleted. This included many crucial documents and financial info," read a user-complaint on the Microsoft support page.

"Microsoft is currently investigating the reports, but given these early issues it is not recommended to install the Windows 10 October 2018 Update right now," the report added.

Microsoft was yet to comment on the issue.

After its "Windows 10 April 2018" update, in September, the tech giant had announced a refreshed "Windows 10 October 2018 Update" with new features and enhancements for over 700 million devices running Windows 10.

The update rolled out globally on October 2.

