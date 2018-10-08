Home Lifestyle Tech

Thanks to Facebook, get ready to see ads on WhatsApp soon!

If this is true, the ad-free platform will never be the same again.

Published: 08th October 2018 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

Image used for representational purpose only

By Online Desk

World's biggest messaging service WhatsApp may soon roll out ads in the status section, similar to ads on Instagram stories. The platform is already working to implement ads in the iOS version.

Popular WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo revealed the possible update in a series of tweets. It said, "after viewing a certain number of statuses, WhatsApp might show an Ad". But, it is still unclear if the ads will be targeted as WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted. Some reports suggest that ads could be shown on WhatsApp based on one's Facebook activity.  

How ads will work on WhatsApp?
After viewing a certain number of statuses, WhatsApp might show an Ad. https://t.co/Ib4RkVCDmh

It is alleged that Facebook had plans to monetize the ad-free platform, which is speculated to be the reason for one of its founders to quit the company. According to a report, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton, who resigned from Facebook in 2017, openly admitted that Facebook had plans to serve ads on WhatsApp even before the merger. When it acquired WhatsApp, he was not aware that they had tech to blend data across platforms.  

Former CEO of WhatsApp Jan Koum left the company as he had issues over data privacy. However, during the acquisition, WhatsApp said in its blog post that the platform will remain ad fee and they would sever ties with FB if they have to compromise on the core principles of the company. Earlier reports suggested that Facebook will use WhatsApp status as a source of revenue by start serving ads by 2019. 

Though initially the ads will be tested on iOS, it will be extended to Android eventually. According to WABetaInfo, it will be implemented in the upcoming Android version 2.18.305. 

With the new ads feature making rounds, will WhatsApp compromise on our data? It certainly raises a privacy concern. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Fuel price hike continues to burn hole in consumers’ pockets
Image of voting used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)
Heavy security deployed as phase 1 of Kashmir local body elections begins
Gallery
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon