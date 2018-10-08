Thanks to Facebook, get ready to see ads on WhatsApp soon!

By Online Desk

World's biggest messaging service WhatsApp may soon roll out ads in the status section, similar to ads on Instagram stories. The platform is already working to implement ads in the iOS version.

Popular WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo revealed the possible update in a series of tweets. It said, "after viewing a certain number of statuses, WhatsApp might show an Ad". But, it is still unclear if the ads will be targeted as WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted. Some reports suggest that ads could be shown on WhatsApp based on one's Facebook activity.

How ads will work on WhatsApp?

It is alleged that Facebook had plans to monetize the ad-free platform, which is speculated to be the reason for one of its founders to quit the company. According to a report, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton, who resigned from Facebook in 2017, openly admitted that Facebook had plans to serve ads on WhatsApp even before the merger. When it acquired WhatsApp, he was not aware that they had tech to blend data across platforms.

Former CEO of WhatsApp Jan Koum left the company as he had issues over data privacy. However, during the acquisition, WhatsApp said in its blog post that the platform will remain ad fee and they would sever ties with FB if they have to compromise on the core principles of the company. Earlier reports suggested that Facebook will use WhatsApp status as a source of revenue by start serving ads by 2019.

Though initially the ads will be tested on iOS, it will be extended to Android eventually. According to WABetaInfo, it will be implemented in the upcoming Android version 2.18.305.

With the new ads feature making rounds, will WhatsApp compromise on our data? It certainly raises a privacy concern.