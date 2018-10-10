Home Lifestyle Tech

Google launches connected speaker with screen, but no camera

The new speaker, to be sold for $149, is powered by Google's smart digital assistant and is designed "to get the state of the entire home" by connecting to other smart devices.

Published: 10th October 2018 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

In this Tuesday, May 8, 2018 file photo, Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif. (Photo | AP)

In this Tuesday, May 8, 2018 file photo, Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Google on Tuesday launched a new version of its connected speaker with a touchscreen display designed to be a hub for smart home devices but without a camera for privacy reasons.

The Google Home Hub, competing against Amazon's Echo Show, was unveiled at a New York media event at which the tech giant also announced its upgraded Pixel 3 smartphone and a new tablet computer dubbed Pixel Slate.

The new speaker, to be sold for $149, is powered by Google's smart digital assistant and is designed "to get the state of the entire home" by connecting to other smart devices, said Google vice president of product management Diya Jolly.

Jolly said the Home Hub, with a seven-inch screen, will allow users to access a "dashboard" that can be used to control any of several thousand internet-connected devices or appliances.

"You can turn down the temperature in the bedroom and turn up the music in your living room" using the screen, Jolly said.

But unlike the Echo Show and a new Portal chat device unveiled by Facebook, the Home Hub won't have a camera, Jolly added.

"We consciously did not put a camera on the Hub so you can use it in private spaces like your bedroom," she said.

The new device also can allow users to play music and videos from Google-owned YouTube.

Google also showed its new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones, with upgrades including edge-to-edge screens that offer more display space without increasing the size of the handset. The 5.5-inch Pixel 3 will sell from $799 and the 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL from $899.

Google's new Pixel Slate unveiled Tuesday brings "the power and productivity of a desktop to a gorgeous tablet," according to senior vice president Rick Osterloh.

Osterloh said the new devices were designed to take advantage of Google's development of artificial intelligence.

"The big breakthroughs come at the intersection of AI, software and hardware, working together," he said. "This approach is what makes the Google hardware experience so unique, and it unlocks all kinds of helpful benefits."

The Pixel includes improved tools aimed at limiting screen time and allows parents to control device time for children.

While Google has been ramping up its hardware efforts, its smartphones have captured less than three percent of the global market, according to surveys.

However, Google appears to be catching up with Amazon in the race for connected speakers. One survey showed the Google Mini to be the top-selling speaker in the second quarter of 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
connected speaker touchscreen smart home devices Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap