Facebook may soon bring 'Unsend' feature on Messenger

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram already supports the 'Unsend' capability and allows users to delete a sent message for all participants in the personal or group chat.

Published: 13th October 2018 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook could soon be rolling out the 'Unsend' feature for Messenger that would allow users to retract sent messages not only from their inboxes, but also from the entire chat thread, the media reported.

"We have previously confirmed that we intend to ship a feature like this and are still planning to do so," TechCrunch quoted a Facebook spokesperson as saying on Friday.

Mobile researcher and tipster Jane Manchun Wong reportedly managed to generate screenshots of a prototype 'Unsend' button from Messenger's Android code.

"The code indicates that in the current prototype there's a 'time limit' -- giving users only a certain amount of time after they send a message to unsend it," the report added.

The prototype feature has been discovered six months after the social networking giant announced that it was in favour of buinding the 'Unsend' functionality.

Snapchat added the feature on its app earlier in June.

