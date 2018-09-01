Home Lifestyle Tech

We want our phones to perform our tasks: Survey

The study has unveiled two macro scenarios in the market i.e. Consumers inclination towards gaming phones and preference towards overall AI furtherance than just voice assistant.

Published: 01st September 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A report by The Mr Phone, a mobile finder platform, is an outcome of user analytics on the Mr Phone app and website with over a million monthly visits and an active survey of 20,000 users. With mobile consumers evolving with their choices, this report categorically reflects the key technological elements that users prefer and are driving the mobile phone purchase in the Indian market, a press release from the company said.

The study has unveiled two macro scenarios in the market i.e. Consumers inclination towards gaming phones and preference towards overall AI furtherance than just voice assistant. Second: It’s no more just voice calling and texting. With the progressing mobile technology, mobile games are evolving from the good old feature phone games to the recent 2D and 3D gaming consoles.

With gaming phones making a big entry – if given an option 53.6% of the mobile consumer would switch to a dedicated gaming phone to make the overall experience better. Adding to this – 80% of this sample group would want gaming mode on the phone while 60% would also prefer gaming accessories as extras while purchasing a phone.

n    Oneplus is the most sought after brand in the group as a company whose gaming phone’s user will like to buy in the market _ with whopping 50% consumers choosing brands like – OPPO, VIVO
n    With Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisting the smartphones these days most of the surveyed audience wanted it to help phones perform automated tasks – which would include the likes of battery life, app optimization, camera features enhancement rather than just improving the voice assistant feature
n    Every mobile brand - comes out with new ways to “unlock” a phone - face recognition hasn’t been a topper and the fingerprint sensor is still the preferred way to unlock a phone with over 77% trusting it over any other.
n    Camera quality continues to be a key element for phone buyers. 56% percent shared their preference for portrait mode producing DSLR like pictures with their smart phones while only 10% preferred the beauty mode

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mr Phone Key technological elements Oppo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case