We want our phones to perform our tasks: Survey

HYDERABAD: A report by The Mr Phone, a mobile finder platform, is an outcome of user analytics on the Mr Phone app and website with over a million monthly visits and an active survey of 20,000 users. With mobile consumers evolving with their choices, this report categorically reflects the key technological elements that users prefer and are driving the mobile phone purchase in the Indian market, a press release from the company said.

The study has unveiled two macro scenarios in the market i.e. Consumers inclination towards gaming phones and preference towards overall AI furtherance than just voice assistant. Second: It’s no more just voice calling and texting. With the progressing mobile technology, mobile games are evolving from the good old feature phone games to the recent 2D and 3D gaming consoles.

With gaming phones making a big entry – if given an option 53.6% of the mobile consumer would switch to a dedicated gaming phone to make the overall experience better. Adding to this – 80% of this sample group would want gaming mode on the phone while 60% would also prefer gaming accessories as extras while purchasing a phone.

n Oneplus is the most sought after brand in the group as a company whose gaming phone’s user will like to buy in the market _ with whopping 50% consumers choosing brands like – OPPO, VIVO

n With Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisting the smartphones these days most of the surveyed audience wanted it to help phones perform automated tasks – which would include the likes of battery life, app optimization, camera features enhancement rather than just improving the voice assistant feature

n Every mobile brand - comes out with new ways to “unlock” a phone - face recognition hasn’t been a topper and the fingerprint sensor is still the preferred way to unlock a phone with over 77% trusting it over any other.

n Camera quality continues to be a key element for phone buyers. 56% percent shared their preference for portrait mode producing DSLR like pictures with their smart phones while only 10% preferred the beauty mode