Instagram rolls out new feature to help users with drug issues

The Facebook-owned company had previously rolled out a similar feature for users who search for hashtags related to self-injury and eating disorders.

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: Facebook-owned Instagram is rolling out a new "prompt feature" that would pop-up if users try to find substance abuse related recovery and treatment services or look to buy drugs illegally on the platform using certain hashtags such as "opioid", the media has reported.

"Instagram says people are using hashtags to find addiction support and communities as well as illegal drugs. This prompt is an attempt to help people who are indulging in or fighting against addictions like opioid and other drugs," The Verge reported late on Wednesday.

The prompt comes with three options to choose from -- "get support", "see posts anyway", and "cancel".

"The new pop-up features aims to solve some of the platform's drug issues, even if it doesn't address the actual substance sales. It does at least give users a place to go if they're searching for help," the report added.

The user can reportedly seek to get support resources that the photo-sharing platform has developed with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence and the Partnership for Drug Free Kids.

The feature is currently available in the US with an international roll-out coming soon, according to Engadget.

The Facebook-owned company previously rolled out a similar feature for users who search for hashtags related to self-injury and eating disorders.

