Home Lifestyle Tech

NASA's new website shows how space tech impacts everyday lives

NASA Home & City features about 130 spinoff technologies in a virtual space, allowing users to tour through buildings and rooms to discover common items that NASA inspired or helped improve.

Published: 19th September 2018 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

The website showcases only a small sample of NASA spinoff and dual-purpose technologies, NASA said in a statement. (Photo | nasa.gov/homeandcity)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: NASA has launched an interactive website that allows users to tour through buildings to discover common items that the space agency helped improve -- such as water purifiers and selfie cameras.

The showcased spinoffs are commercial products that apply NASA technology originally developed for studying and exploring space.

NASA Home & City features about 130 spinoff technologies in a virtual space, allowing users to tour through buildings and rooms to discover common items that NASA inspired or helped improve.

These "Our space technology continues to improve life on Earth," said Jim Reuter, acting associate administrator of NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate.

"NASA Home & City is a place of discovery for people, and especially students, who have ever wondered why space exploration should matter to them," said Reuter.

The website showcases only a small sample of NASA spinoff and dual-purpose technologies, NASA said in a statement.

The spinoffs include water filtration systems originally designed to purify water for the Apollo astronauts.

The silver ion technology purifies and softens water while inhibiting bacteria growth in filtering units.

Today, manufacturers use this combined technology to create home-use water filtering systems that not only purify and soften, but also remove objectionable tastes and odours.

Wind turbines designed for Mars and tested in Antarctica -- where access to solar power is scarce -- can be found generating power all over the globe.

NASA spacesuits and firefighter gear use a similar fabric.

The images NASA captures of distant galaxies or newly discovered stars has evolved greatly over the years.

In the 1990s a NASA engineer built a new kind of image sensor which requires very low power and is highly efficient making it ideal for digital and cell phone cameras on Earth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NASA science in life

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju