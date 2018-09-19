Home Lifestyle Tech

Nikon brings full-frame mirrorless Z7, Z6 cameras to India

Nikon Z7, that will cost Rs 2,69,950, will be available in the country starting September 27 while Nikon Z6 will be available in November at a price of Rs 1,69,950.

Published: 19th September 2018 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Nikon's Nikon Z7 mirrorless camera.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Japanese imaging giant Nikon on Wednesday brought its Z7 and Z6 full-frame mirrorless cameras to India that will give new wings to professional photographers in the country.

The company also launched three "NIKKOR Z" lenses with a new larger-diametre mount in the country.

"The new cameras are designed to deliver a new standard of optical excellence. Powerful features and Nikon's quality is what I'm sure our customers will like," Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India, told IANS here.

"All the products showcase Nikon's legendary craftsmanship that will let users expand the realm of photographic capabilities," he added.

Nikon Z7 along with "NIKKOR Z" 24-70mm F/4 S + Mount Adapter FTZ Kit will cost Rs 3,26,950; Z7 with "NIKKOR Z" 24-70mm F/4 S Kit Rs 3,14,950; and Z7 with Mount Adapter FTZ Kit will be available for Rs 2,81,950.

Nikon Z6 with NIKKOR Z 24-70mm F/4 S + Mount Adapter FTZ Kit will cost Rs 2,26,950; Z6 with NIKKOR Z 24-70mm F/4 S will come for Rs 2,14,950; and Z6 with Z6 Mount Adapter FTZ Kit will be available for Rs 1,81,950.

Nikon "Z mount system" comprises mirrorless cameras with a new, larger-diametre mount as well as compatible "NIKKOR" lenses and accessories.

The "Z mount system" would offer a variety of high-performance lenses, including the fastest lens in the company's history, with f/0.95.

The new mount adapter would enable compatibility with "NIKKOR F" mount lenses, thus adding to the variety of choices for photography enthusiasts.

The S-Line is a newly designated grade of "NIKKOR Z" lenses that adhere to a new benchmark in optical performance, creating new definitions of design principles and quality control.

Nikon is also planning to release a variety of new lenses that would expand its range of high-performance "NIKKOR Z" lenses.

