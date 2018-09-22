Home Lifestyle Tech

Good Games need more spin-offs

Like a good TV show or a book, you know a story-based game (games very unlike PUBG) you play is exceptional when it’s not just the A-story that you care about anymore.

Published: 22nd September 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Like a good TV show or a book, you know a story-based game (games very unlike PUBG) you play is exceptional when it’s not just the A-story that you care about anymore. You play it obsessively over and over again — for the characters, the environment, the story and that ‘100% completion’ trophy. You watch YouTube videos discussing game theories, and you get bored because you already know all of them. You start correcting, maybe even adding content to its wiki pages. You begin to wonder what happened to some other important characters in the story.

And that’s why we need side-stories. The developers owe it to the clingy fandom to give them some more of the game. GTA IV, for example — went the ideal amount of overboard for their spin-offs. The game had a sufficient amount of quirky side characters  to  warrant a lot of side missions. ‘The Lost and the Damned’ was one such. It was Liberty City, but fresher and faster — not like the scary new place for a foreigner like Niko Bellic (the original protagonist). It was the perfect version of Liberty City for someone who’d played the game enough time to be a Livery City local.

Assassin’s Creed 2 was perhaps the first game in the series that most of us started out with. I remember replaying the DNA memories and spending hours to find those eagle feathers spread across the country to get the extra game credit. ‘The Bonfire of the Vanities’ — although a short side-story, was a welcome one. It unlocked a new district in Florence, and all of us would agree on the unparalleled picturisation of any new monument in AC. Also, it’s nice to have some new towers to do a leap of faith from, in addition to the main mission of retrieving ‘pieces of Eden’.

These side-stories also go by the name of ‘Downloadable Content’ (DLCs), now a infamous and very undesirable term tainted by a few big game producers pitching the A-story and main missions as a DLC. But never forget the legacy of the true DLC. Never forget what they stood for those of us who obsessed over the same stories for years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash