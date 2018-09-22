NASA to conduct contest to name next Mars rover in 2019

Home Lifestyle Tech

Published: 22nd September 2018 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

WASHINGTON: NASA is on the look out for a partner to conduct a contest among students to name the agency's next rover to the Red Planet -- the Mars 2020 mission -- in the 2019 academic year.

The Mars 2020 rover mission addresses high-priority science goals for Mars, including key questions about the potential for life on the Red Planet.

Corporations, nonprofits and educational organisations interested in sponsoring the contest can send proposals to NASA.

To be considered, all proposals must be received by October 9, NASA said in a statement on Friday.

"We've been doing naming contests since the very first Mars rover back in 1997," said Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, in Washington.

"Thousands of kids participate, and their enthusiasm for the contest and Mars is infectious," Zurbuchen said.

The selected partner will have an opportunity to be part of a historic mission, NASA said.

Mars 2020 is targeted for launch in July or August 2020 from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

TAGS
NASA Mars rover Mars 2020 Mars

