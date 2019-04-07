Home Lifestyle Tech

Google leaks Pixel 3a on official website

Google is expected to officially introduce the new smartphones at the upcoming I/O developer conference in May.

Published: 07th April 2019 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 12:23 AM

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Google is probably finding it difficult to hide its secrets. The company has yet again spilt the beans on the long-rumoured lite version of its Pixel 3 smartphone.

The third-generation flagship smartphone is expected to get a lite and possibly even cheaper variant. And now, the variant, dubbed Pixel 3a, showed up on the official Google Store webpage, The Verge reported.

The listing has been taken down from the page but not before the prying eyes of the fans spotted it. Before removal, the Pixel 3a was listed in the Phones column with 'new' written on its side. However, it did not actually lead to a product page or compare page.

If past rumours are anything to go by, there will be two lite variants for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL. Latest leaks indicate that the upcoming smartphones will sport 5.6-inch and 6-inch displays, Snapdragon 670 SoC, 12-megapixel rear-cameras, and include the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.

Google is expected to officially introduce the new smartphones at the upcoming I/O developer conference in May.

