Home Lifestyle Tech

This iPhone app cleans up your social media profiles

To ensure that Jumbo does not collect, save or breach their data, the app and its functionalities have been developed phone-based.

Published: 10th April 2019 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone (File | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: To prevent users from falling prey to the questionable privacy practices of tech giants, privacy assistant app "Jumbo" has started rolling out for iOS users and will soon be made available for Android users as well.

The privacy app comes with the capability to automatically adjust 30 Facebook privacy settings, delete old tweets after saving them on the phone and erase users' Google Search and Amazon Alexa history.

"Our privacy can only be protected when tools are designed with people in mind, and make this complex issue as simple as tapping a button. That's what why we built Jumbo," Pierre Valade, CEO, Jumbo wrote in a blog-post on Tuesday.

On Jumbo, clean-up features for frivolous apps like Instagram and Tinder are also in the works.

The US-based developer, Pierre Valade, is the former CEO of Sunrise Calendar, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2015.

To ensure that Jumbo does not collect, save or breach their data, the app and its functionalities have been developed phone-based.

"We never collect, store or process data you manage through Jumbo. In fact, we don't even know who you are," Pierre said.

Perhaps it's a bit of idealism to think these tech giants will permit Jumbo to run as intended, TechCrunch reported, since most of the social networking platforms collect user data for ad tacking and other purposes.

However, Valade says he hopes if there is enough user support, the privacy backlash would be too big if the tech giants blocked Jumbo.

"If the social network blocks us, we will disable the integration in Jumbo until we can find a solution to make them work again," TechCrunch quoted Pierre as saying.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jumbo iPhone Apple iOS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp