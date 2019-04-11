PUBG mobile players receive subtle reminder to ‘take a break’

Express Features By

BENGALURU: With popular shooter game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) in the limelight in several states for being too addictive, game developers recently released an advisory within the game, which seeks to remind users if they end up playing for long.

The game has come in for a lot of criticism, including ban on the game which was in place for a short duration in Ahmedabad and elsewhere. Several police departments had also issued advisories on the dangers of addiction.

Users who have logged in through the past one week get a pop-up notification in the mobile version of the game, which talks about the dangers of addiction and also gives tips on how to play the game without affecting the player’s health. In March, the game owners were also testing a six-hour restriction which would log users out if they tried to play for more than the stipulated time. However, this has not been implemented yet.

“At the end of the day, as much as we all love PUBG MOBILE, it is just a game. When you are engrossed in conquering Pochinki and looting the city, time can fly by. It is important to take note of how long you have been playing the game. Regular breaks can minimise stress of looking at the screen for longer durations as well as relax your mind in general,” the message reads.

According to players hooked to the game, it becomes very tough to remember to take breaks, with every round lasting 20-30 minutes. “Sometimes you die early or are killed at the end and you want to rush into another game. Two games played back-to-back will last at least 40-50 minutes,” said Pankaj Shah, an avid PUBG mobile player.

“There was a phase when I was playing the game every night from midnight up to 4am since I would be working in office during the day. The game is very addictive due to the attention given to details in the maps. A reminder every two hours would be ideal,” said Abhay K V, a software professional.

The in-game pop-up now also asks players if they are below the age of 18, possibly for a future cap on how long the person can play. For now, however, users get a reminder if they continue playing for over six hours straight. “The game is appreciated in India and world over. While most of us might play the game to take our mind off other things, it is equally important to ensure that we game responsibly,” the message says.