Focusing on privacy, Apple stops program that let Siri listen to recordings

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple has suspended the program that let its virtual assistant Siri listen to users' recordings for 'quality control'. The company was allegedly paying contractors to listen to recorded conversations of Siri.

Besides, the tech giant will be issuing a software update in future that will let Siri users choose whether they participate in the grading process or not, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

"We are committed to delivering a great Siri experience while protecting user privacy. While we conduct a thorough review, we are suspending Siri grading globally. Additionally, as part of a future software update, users will have the ability to choose to participate in grading," Apple was quoted as saying by TechCrunch.

The report that surfaced last week raised concerns as a former contractor at the iPhone maker claimed that Siri interactions are sent to workers who listen to the recordings and are asked to grade it for a variety of factors.

This came weeks after the tech giant took a swipe at arch-rival and Internet giant Google by putting up a billboard reading "We're in the business of staying out of yours", right next to Sidewalk Labs' new headquarters in Toronto.