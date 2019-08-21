Home Lifestyle Tech

Take charge, not selfies

India happens to be one of the largest consumer of the short video social media platform, TikTok.

HYDERABAD: India happens to be one of the largest consumers of the short video social media platform, TikTok. As an entire industry emerges from this form of media, the company decided to launch a socially responsible campaign. TikTok unveiled an awareness campaign to sensitize India’s growing digital population about safe and responsible use of user-generated content platforms. The campaign, titled #WaitASecToReflect, has been developed with the mission to inspire users to pause for a second and think about their online conduct.

As part of this campaign, TikTok has also partnered with the Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) to execute a digital literacy programme focused on the usage of user-generated content platforms. For its first phase, DEF will conduct awareness workshops among consumers across key cities in 10 states of India.

“As internet penetration grows at a rapid pace across India, the need to drive awareness around safe user behaviour is felt like never before. We believe that #WaitASecToReflect will encourage all digital citizens to use the internet and online platforms in a more responsible, respectful and constructive manner,” said Nitin Saluja, Director of Public Policy, TikTok.

Osama Manzar, Founder Director, Digital Empowerment Foundation added, “The internet today is dominated by youth from smaller towns across the country; many of whom are experiencing the digital world for the first time through their smartphones. This ease of access to the connected world can be immensely empowering if channelised in the right way. The aim of our partnership with TikTok is to build a conscious community of digital natives who will help spread the message of creating a safe and positive online environment.”

