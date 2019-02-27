Home Lifestyle Tech

B.One Eazy: Talk to your home

Apart from controlling almost all home appliances, the app can also help make your house extra secure by sending you notifications if the main door is unlocked.

Published: 27th February 2019

B.One Eazy

B.One Eazy (Website screenshot)

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Our phones have got smarter, our TVs have become smarter, why not homes? Though the concept of smart homes is still new in India, the rapid rise of smartphone users have proved that Indians are taking to technology faster than ever. Smart homes are houses with devices and appliances that can talk to one another and also with you so that you can control them from anywhere in the world. If you forgot to turn off the ACs or have to keep an eye on what the children are watching on TV, you can do it through an app. 

To make the smart home experience more integrated, Blaze Automation has launched B.One Eazy - a smart universal remote controller that allows total control of over 200,000 Infrared (IR) controllable devices and selected Wi-Fi enabled smart home devices through a mobile app.

The commands to control the devices can also be given through Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, Facebook and Line Messenger. Turn on the TV, change channels, control volume, manage tasks like watching movies and adjust house temperature using the app, voice command or ChatBots.

The controller can also help make your house extra secure by sending you notifications if the main door is unlocked. It also enables you to see who is at the front door and open the door for certain persons through a system of passwords. 

“We are excited to introduce B.One Eazy in India – a market where home automation products and service options are still limited and at high costs. However, market adoption is picking up rapidly. In fact, as per IDC, Indian smart home devices market saw a healthy year over year growth of 107% to reach at 1.4 million shipments in 2018 (Q2). With B.One Eazy, our aim is to make smart homes in India more affordable than smartphones,” says Sridhar Ponugupati, CEO of Blaze Automation.B.One Eazy’s introductory price is Rs 3,750 Including shipping and taxes. Eazy’s retail price will be Rs 5499.

To offer a first-hand experience of B.Eazy, Blaze has built an experience centre - a  functional 2BHK house in Jubilee Hills Road no. 45. A walk-through demonstration will take visitors through B.One Eazy’s ability to talk to devices at home using Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

