Home Lifestyle Tech

25 websites of Central Ministries, state governments hacked between Jan-May 2019

Cyberspace is virtual and borderless, thus cyber attacks can come from anywhere, anytime and by anyone, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Published: 11th July 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Ravi Shankar Prasad takes charge in New Delhi on Monday

Ravi Shankar Prasad takes charge in New Delhi on Monday | Shekhar Yadav

By PTI

NEW DELHI: About 25 websites of Central Ministries and state governments were hacked in the first five months of 2019, Parliament was informed Thursday.

"As per the information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a total number of 199, 172, 110 and 25 websites of Central Ministries/Departments and State Governments were hacked during the year 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 (till May), respectively," Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

He noted that with the proliferation of information technology and related services, cyber attacks have become a global phenomena.

"Cyberspace is virtual and borderless, thus cyber attacks can come from anywhere, anytime and by anyone. Government has taken several steps to prevent cyber security incidents and enhancing cybersecurity in the country," he said.

The government has established National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) for protection of critical information infrastructure in the country, as per the provisions of section 70A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, he said.

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issues alerts and advisories regarding latest cyber threats and countermeasures on a regular basis.

The organisation has also published guidelines for securing IT infrastructure which are available on its website, he said.

Responding to another query, Prasad said as per the data available from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) portal, 115.523 crore Point of Sale (PoS) transactions were conducted in April-May 2019.

The number of PoS transactions stood at 142.321 crore in 2014-15, 255.928 crore (2015-16), 348.643 crore (2016-17), 474.855 crore (2017-18) and 617.687 crore in 2018-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hacking government websites Ravi Shankar Prasad
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp