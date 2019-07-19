Home Lifestyle Tech

Xiaomi to launch K20 Pro gold-diamond edition phone for Rs 4.80 lakh

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain said the signature phone, priced at Rs 4.80 lakh, will be made in India.

Redmi K20 Pro gold and diamond special edition phone.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi would be coming out with 20 units of Redmi K20 Pro Limited Edition phones that come with diamond-studded gold panel on the backside, a top official of the company said Friday.

The back cover is made with approximately 100 gms of gold and is not detachable, Jain said.

"We are making this (gold phone) for K20 Pro. We had made only two units. We want to show this to people. We will make 20 units. We have not decided whether to sell these phones by invitation or gift them or auction them and use that money for charity," Jain told reporters.

According to him, some people who showed interest on the phone, were asking their initial to be put on the gold panel instead of K.

He further said they want to make only 20 of these phone as it symbolises with K20 and also keep the exclusivity.

He said Xiaomi will be selling or gifting or auctioning these phones in India only.

Xiaomi recently announced the launch of Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in India.

Jain said currently the phone maker is selling 55 to 60 per cent phones online and rest offline.

By the end of the current year he expects the ratio to be equal.

He, without giving timelines, said the smartphone maker is in discussions with some of the Indian manufacturers to produce some of the products such as T-shirts, shoes and fitness bands for Xiaomi.

