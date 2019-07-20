Home Lifestyle Tech

Chrome, Firefox browser extensions leaked credit card, I-T returns info of millions of users

According to an independent cybersecurity researcher Sam Jadali, the data has been leaked to a fee-based company called Nacho Analytics that gives unlimited access to any websites analytics data.

Published: 20th July 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

iPhone, Mobile apps

For representational purpose

By IANS

WASHINGTON: Popular browser extensions like ad blockers have been caught harvesting personal data of millions of consumers who use Chrome and Firefox-- not only their browsing histories but also exposing tax returns, medical records, credit card information and other sensitive data in the public domain.

According to an independent cybersecurity researcher Sam Jadali, the data has been leaked to a fee-based company called Nacho Analytics that gives unlimited access to any websites analytics data.

ALSO READ: British Airways faces record fine of 183 million pounds for data breach

The data could be purchased for as little as $10 to $50, said Jadali whose report was first described in Ars Technica late on Friday.

"This non-stop flow of sensitive data over the past seven months has resulted in the publication of links to home and business surveillance videos hosted on Nest and other security services.

"Tax returns, billing invoices, business documents, and presentation slides posted to, or hosted on, Microsoft OneDrive, Intuit.com, and other online services" have been exposed, said the report.

The exposed data via eight browser extensions also include vehicle identification, numbers of recently bought automobiles, along with the names and addresses of the buyers.

Patient details, travel itineraries, Facebook Messenger attachments and Facebook photos, even private, are now available in the public domain.

ALSO READ: Google, Facebook secretly tracking your porn-viewing habits

Browser extensions - also known as plug-ins or add-ons - are apps that consumers can install to run alongside their browser for additional functionality.

The affected extensions were apps used by millions of people, including HoverZoom, SpeakIt!, and FairShare Unlock.

"The extensions have been remotely removed or disabled in consumers' browsers and are no longer available for download," said both Google and Firefox.

People who didn't download the extensions may also be affected.

"Nobody is immune to this. Even if you don't have any harmful extensions, the other people you interact with may have an extension on their computers that could be leaking the data you share with them," Jadali was quoted as saying.

Nacho Analytics, for example, promises to let people "see anyone's analytics account" and to provide "real-time web analytics for any website".

The company charges $49 per month, per domain, to monitor any of the top 5,000 most widely-trafficked websites.

The security expert has suggested users to delete all browser extensions they have installed in the past.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nacho Analytics Ars Technica GOOGLE CHROME Facebook Messenger Firefox google Cybersecurity
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp