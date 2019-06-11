Google Maps tests 'off-route' alert feature in India 

Home Lifestyle Tech

Google Maps app on a smartphone. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Google is experimenting with a new "Off-route" safety feature for Maps, exclusively in India for now, that will alert users if their car or taxi deviates from its route by more than 500 meters, according to a media report.

The "Off-route alerts" can be found within the "Stay safer" menu; the menu is accessible after the user has selected their destination but before they enter navigation mode, XDA Developers, a mobile software development community, reported on Monday.

The feature would notify users everytime their cab gets sidetracked from the intended course by 500 metres, the report said.

Besides ensuring users' safety, the feature is also intended to help them avoid being tricked by a cab driver while travelling to an unfamiliar part of the city, it added.

On sensing a wrong route, the feature would not re-route the driver, but send alerts on the users' phones.

Further details about the experimental feature along with its public availability remains unannounced by the internet titan.

Lately, Google has been updating Maps with a plethora of features including a speedometer and support for showing radar locations.

The company also launched three new public transport features including live train status, to help Map users in 10 of the largest cities in India to see bus travel times from live traffic, get live train status for Indian Railways and get mixed-mode commute suggestions that now combine auto-rickshaw and public transport.

 

