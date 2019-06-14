Instagram restored after suffering global outage

Home Lifestyle Tech

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook-owned Instagram suffered a major outage with users around the world reporting that they weren't able to access the photo-sharing platform's app and website.

The photo-sharing platform was also hit by a massive outage almost 10 days ago that hindered app logins, page refreshes, commenting on posts and uploading content on the platform.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We're working quickly to fix the issue. #instagramdown," Instagram tweeted on Friday.

According to Down Detector, over 38,000 reports (of outage) came in as of 3 p.m. PT which leaped to almost 57,000 reports within the next 40 minutes.

The live outage map showed the issue was reported worldwide from across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The service, now restored, showed "couldn't refresh feed" message when users tried accessing it.

"We are now fully recovered and apologise for the disruption! #instagramdown," the company posted after the services were restored.

Instagram users vented ire on Twitter where #instagramdown quickly became the number trending topic globally.

