Home Lifestyle Tech

'Robot blood' powers machines for lengthy tasks

By designing power sources that give robots ability to function for longer stretches of time, researcher thinks autonomous robots could soon be roaming Earth's oceans on vital scientific missions.

Published: 24th June 2019 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

The researchers tested the concept by creating an aquatic soft robot inspired by a lionfish, designed by James Pikul.

The researchers tested the concept by creating an aquatic soft robot inspired by a lionfish, designed by James Pikul. (Photo | Cornell University)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Inspired by the lionfish, scientists have created a system of circulating liquid within robotic structures, to store energy and power automated machines for sophisticated, long-duration tasks.

The synthetic vascular system is capable of pumping an energy-dense hydraulic liquid -- which the researchers call "robot blood".

It stores energy, transmits force, operates appendages and provides structure, all in an integrated design.

"In nature, we see how long organisms can operate while doing sophisticated tasks. Robots can't perform similar feats for very long," said Rob Shepherd, an associate professor at Cornell University in the US.

"Our bio-inspired approach can dramatically increase the system's energy density while allowing soft robots to remain mobile for far longer," said Shepherd.

The researchers tested the concept by creating an aquatic soft robot inspired by a lionfish, designed by James Pikul, who is now an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania in the US.

Lionfish use undulating fanlike fins to glide through coral-reef environments.

Silicone skin on the outside with flexible electrodes and an ion separator membrane within allows the robot to bend and flex.

Interconnected zinc-iodide flow cell batteries power onboard pumps and electronics through electrochemical reactions.

The researchers achieved energy density equal to about half that of a Tesla Model S lithium-ion battery.

The robot swims using power transmitted to the fins from the pumping of the flow cell battery.

The initial design provided enough power to swim upstream for more than 36 hours.

Underwater soft robots offer tantalising possibilities for research and exploration.

Since aquatic soft robots are supported by buoyancy, they don't require an exoskeleton or endoskeleton to maintain the structure.

By designing power sources that give robots the ability to function for longer stretches of time, Shepherd thinks autonomous robots could soon be roaming Earth's oceans on vital scientific missions and for delicate environmental tasks like sampling coral reefs.

These devices could also be sent to extraterrestrial worlds for underwater reconnaissance missions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bio robots Artificial Intelligence Robot blood Cornell University
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp