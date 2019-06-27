Home Lifestyle Tech

Now, a mobile app to help hearing-impaired children learn how to speak

‘Hear Me Speak’offers multiple services like parent’s forum, discussion with professionals, therapy store and others.

Published: 27th June 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Hearing loss

Express Illustrations

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ritu Nakra, a graduate from the National Institute of Fashion Technology became a certified auditory-verbal therapist after her daughter was born with profound hearing loss. In a bid to help parents of children with hearing impairment, she launched ‘Hear Me Speak’ a therapy centre in Delhi that offers multiple services like parent’s forum, discussion with professionals, therapy store and others.

Now, taking it a step further, Nakra has launched an auditory verbal trainer app - ‘Avatar’. “We cater to children between 0-5 years of age and help them learn to speak. We focus on developing learning skills so that the child can attain speech and finally be integrated into mainstream schools,” Nakra told The Morning Standard.

According to Nakra, in India, the teaching methods used for hearing-impaired children need an update so that they can be taught from a young age. “India needs to move towards screening hearing impairment in newborns. If diagnosed at an early age, the treatment procedure becomes quite easy. The auditory brain of the child needs to get stimulated to help develop speech and hearing. When the process of diagnosis is delayed, it becomes difficult to stimulate the brain,” Nakra added.

Talking about the app, she says that it provides a live portal where every month interacting sessions will be conducted. “We have professionals who will educate parents on different subjects. Parents can write to the professionals, ask queries and get answers. The app includes an easy step-by-step habilitation resource for parents to guide and enable young children with hearing loss in order to listen, learn and communicate by understanding and following the stages of speech and language development in their home environment,” Nakra stated.

At a cost of Rs 300 per month, the application is available in both Hindi and English and will soon be available in other regional languages. It is available on both IOS and Android.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avatar hearing app Ritu Nakra Hear Me Speak centre Hearing therapy centres
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp