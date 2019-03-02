Home Lifestyle Tech

Videogames: Real Time Strategy? Not for Everybody

Steam’s weekly sales sometimes skew the suggestible gamer into buying something that is not his/her type.

Published: 02nd March 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

World War II

A screenshot of the World War II game

HYDERABAD : This week, if you’re feeling particularly unintelligent - don’t play a strategy videogame. Steam’s weekly sales sometimes skew the suggestible gamer into buying something that is not her type of game, and we must all be wary of what we’re getting into. The Sudden Strike series tops the list this week in terms of unsatisfactory purchases. Following this is, however, an unbiased review of the game’s chief characteristics, ‘strategically’ ranked.

World War II: Who wouldn’t want to command German, British, Russian or American armies in what is sold as an accurate strategy game! Sudden Strike has a base serious enough to make you feel sagacious, and yet has an element of the whimsy through its multiple tanks, fighter jets and beach landing scenarios. I mean, it is a serious game - but it’s not Chess.

Nostalgia: This game would have probably done well between the years 1998 and 2003. It gives a nostalgic Windows 98 feel, with the sound effects and narration (with accents!), and graphics that rival the earliest Age of Empire games.

Functionally however, it is a pain. I would really appreciate a zoom out feature in the minimaps in Sudden Strike Gold, for example. And also some indication of where I am making the troopers land. Also I can’t move them around the screen because there’s hardly any blip to indicate what I’ve selected. You get the idea – the operational problems with the older games have not been corrected with updates; it’s as if the developers have given up on them. Sudden Strike Gold is now more abandonware than an actual classic.

Real Time Strategy: While the game really delivers on its main selling point of using every strategy with realistic consequences, the element of realism also means that the scenarios get repetitive. The genre itself, might be ideal only for those who really want to patiently wait-out to see the results of your micromanagement.

So, I will be sticking to the only kind of strategy game that I understand and can play without struggles - the juvenile rock-paper-scissors logic of the Pokemon games, of which the new game ‘Sword’ and ‘Shield’ has just been announced for the Nintendo switch!

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World War II Steam Nostalgia Real Time Strategy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp