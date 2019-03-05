Home Lifestyle Tech

Facebook security feature revealed users' phone number to others

The security feature -- meant solely to authenticate your identity on the social media platform - may have left your phone number open for others to see.

Published: 05th March 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook is facing backlash over its secure login process two-factor authentication (2FA) where it asked users to add phone numbers, which can be searched by advertisers.

ALSO READ | Facebook, Apple, Twitter face EU probes for violating General Data Protection Regulation

The security feature -- meant solely to authenticate your identity on the social media platform - may have left your phone number open for others to see, even to advertisers to bombard you with their ads, USA Today reported on Monday.

The debate was initiated by Jeremy Burge, who runs the website Emojipedia, saying numbers added to use two-factor authentication were now searchable.

"Facebook 2FA numbers are also shared with Instagram which prompts you 'is this your phone number?' once you add to FB. WhatsApp also shares phone numbers with Facebook. Facebook shares phone numbers with advertisers," said Burge in a series of tweets.

"For years Facebook claimed... adding a phone number for 2FA was only for security. Now it can be searched and there's no way to disable that," Burge added.

Last September, Gizmodo reported that Facebook also uses security information to target adverts.

In a statement to the Guardian, Facebook said it has been receiving questions about two-factor authentication and phone number settings on Facebook.

"Two-factor authentication is an important security feature, and last year we added the option to set it up for your account without registering a phone number. Separately, the 'Who can look me up?' settings are not new and are not specific to two-factor authentication," the statement read.

"In April 2018, we removed the ability to enter another person's phone number or email address into the Facebook search bar to help find someone's profile."

The 2FA security practice also drew criticism from Facebook's former chief information security officer Alex Stamos.

Facebook "can't credibly require 2FA for high-risk accounts without segmenting that from search and ads", Stamos tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Facebook Phone number Data privacy Data security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp