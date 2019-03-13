Home Lifestyle Tech

Gmail, Maps users report outages around the globe; Google probing issue

Many users in Australia, the US, Europe and Asia reported outages with Gmail, Google Maps and Google Drive, The Guardian reported.

The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Several Google users on Wednesday reported problems with accessing Gmail and other services in large parts of the world. The company said it was investigating the problem.

In a statement, Google said it was investigating reports of an issue with Gmail.

"We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour," the company posted on its service website.

Unable to send emails, several users received an error message: "Message could not be sent. Check your network and try again".

Google Maps and Drive also experienced issues.

