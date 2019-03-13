Gmail, Maps users report outages around the globe; Google probing issue

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Several Google users on Wednesday reported problems with accessing Gmail and other services in large parts of the world. The company said it was investigating the problem.

Help! Gmail is down and I’m being forced to chill out! pic.twitter.com/zXZuLOrSwO — Chris Sacca (@sacca) March 13, 2019

Many users in Australia, the US, Europe and Asia reported outages with Gmail, Google Maps and Google Drive, The Guardian reported.

In a statement, Google said it was investigating reports of an issue with Gmail.

"We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour," the company posted on its service website.

Unable to send emails, several users received an error message: "Message could not be sent. Check your network and try again".

Is @gmail down? I cant seem to download, send, and receive files via Gmail.



Getting this error as well.#GmailDown #Gmail pic.twitter.com/EvXggTL80u — Chris (@GamesAndGiz) March 13, 2019

Google Maps and Drive also experienced issues.