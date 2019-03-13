Instagram and Facebook are down worldwide and Twitter has gone crazy!

By Online Desk

Netizens across the world are currently facing one common issue: Facebook and Instagram are down!

The social media platforms have not been able to send or receive messages, neither can you like any post.

Although users are able to open their social media accounts, they are unable to access the Messenger App.

On Instagram, you can neither like nor direct message anyone, the button to post new comments were also not working.

According to downdetector.com the main affected areas are New England; Texas; Seattle, Washington; parts of Latin America, including Peru; the UK; India; and the Philippines.

Earlier messaging app WhatsApp too was not working. Many users had reported that they could not receive or send any messages/photos in the past few hours.

Facebook has taken to Twitter to post an apology and explained the situation:

We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

Frustrated users have taken to Twitter to vent out their anger.

Check out some hilarious reactions:

facebook: i’ll be down for a while, can you support yourself?

instagram: pic.twitter.com/igOR28fahu — (@suplicador) March 13, 2019

Facebook and Instagram are down.



You will have to live your life for its own sake now. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 13, 2019

Me When I tried to run to Facebook and #Instagram on my lunch break to save me from talking to people and they were both down #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/XOLt50oZK9 — Deborah Wanjala (@deborahwanjala) March 13, 2019