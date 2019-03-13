Home Lifestyle Tech

Instagram and Facebook are down worldwide and Twitter has gone crazy!

Are you a frustrated netizen tired of not being able to access Facebook and Instagram? Check out what the Twitterati have to say about it!

Netizens across the world are currently facing one common issue: Facebook and Instagram are down!

The social media platforms have not been able to send or receive messages, neither can you like any post.

Although users are able to open their social media accounts, they are unable to access the Messenger App.

On Instagram, you can neither like nor direct message anyone, the button to post new comments were also not working. 

According to downdetector.com the main affected areas are New England; Texas; Seattle, Washington; parts of Latin America, including Peru; the UK; India; and the Philippines.

Earlier messaging app WhatsApp too was not working. Many users had reported that they could not receive or send any messages/photos in the past few hours.

Facebook has taken to Twitter to post an apology and explained the situation:

Frustrated users have taken to Twitter to vent out their anger.

Check out some hilarious reactions:

