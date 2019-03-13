Instagram and Facebook are down worldwide and Twitter has gone crazy!
Are you a frustrated netizen tired of not being able to access Facebook and Instagram? Check out what the Twitterati have to say about it!
Published: 13th March 2019 11:11 PM | Last Updated: 14th March 2019 12:45 AM
Netizens across the world are currently facing one common issue: Facebook and Instagram are down!
The social media platforms have not been able to send or receive messages, neither can you like any post.
Although users are able to open their social media accounts, they are unable to access the Messenger App.
On Instagram, you can neither like nor direct message anyone, the button to post new comments were also not working.
According to downdetector.com the main affected areas are New England; Texas; Seattle, Washington; parts of Latin America, including Peru; the UK; India; and the Philippines.
Earlier messaging app WhatsApp too was not working. Many users had reported that they could not receive or send any messages/photos in the past few hours.
Facebook has taken to Twitter to post an apology and explained the situation:
We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack.— Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019
Frustrated users have taken to Twitter to vent out their anger.
Check out some hilarious reactions:
facebook: i’ll be down for a while, can you support yourself?— (@suplicador) March 13, 2019
instagram: pic.twitter.com/igOR28fahu
Facebook and Instagram are down.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 13, 2019
You will have to live your life for its own sake now.
Me When I tried to run to Facebook and #Instagram on my lunch break to save me from talking to people and they were both down #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/XOLt50oZK9— Deborah Wanjala (@deborahwanjala) March 13, 2019
Us running to Twitter when #Facebook is down: pic.twitter.com/YETJJEPGAa— Animalkind (@animalkind) March 13, 2019
Facebook addicted #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/lZQCvTfwaQ— زی (@zeeshanrafiq193) March 13, 2019
Everyone coming to twitter to check what happened to instagram and Facebook #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/YrciFNlCZ4— javeed hussain (@Javeedtweet) March 13, 2019