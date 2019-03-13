Home Lifestyle Tech

Mozilla launches fast, lightweight mobile browsing app 'Firefox Lite'

Firefox Lite is less than 4MB, which is less than 10 per cent of the size of other browsers in the market.

Published: 13th March 2019

Mozilla on Wednesday unveiled 'Firefox Lite'

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Mozilla on Wednesday unveiled 'Firefox Lite' to fulfill user needs for a fast and lightweight mobile browsing in India.

"Firefox Lite is an incredibly fast and lightweight Android browser which is less than 4MB, with outstanding privacy-focused browsing features," said Joe Cheng, Head of Product Mozilla Asia.

"Mozilla has entered into strategic partnerships with Times Internet and DB Digital to deliver the best-in-class content to its users.

It has also on-boarded marketing company MoMagic as distribution partners to expand its reach," he added.

Elaborating on features, Mr Cheng said Firefox Lite's standout feature--'Turbo Mode,' blocks third-party trackers.

This renders less data consumption and websites load up faster.

"Firefox Lite is less than 4MB, which is less than 10 per cent of the size of other browsers in the market. Given its lightweight, users can stay updated on latest offerings from Firefox Lite without worrying about spending a lot of data to update the app," he further said.

Advertisers or websites often use web trackers for broad user data collection and targeted advertising.

Firefox Lite is equipped with private browsing and tracking protection to help users browse without a trace.

Firefox Lite is now available in 15 markets in Asia including Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

"Mozilla understands that the best way to fulfill different local user needs and make the product relevant is through partnership.

Mozilla has signed up with Times Internet and DB Digital as the first official news content partners in the Asian market to provide its users with a variety of quality content,"said Charles P.C.Chen, Head of Business Development, Mozilla Asia.

 

