Indian businesses at risk of repeated cyber attacks

According to the study, IT managers are more likely to catch cybercriminals on their organisation's servers and networks than anywhere else.

By Express News Service

Sophos, a provider of network and endpoint security solutions, has said that Indian businesses are at risk of repeated cyber attacks in a study termed  ‘7 Uncomfortable Truths of Endpoint Security’. The firm also notes that Indian businesses are vulnerable to exploitation.

According to the study, IT managers are more likely to catch cybercriminals on their organisation’s servers and networks than anywhere else. The IT managers discovered 39 per cent of their significant cyber attacks on their organisation’s servers and 34.5 per cent on its networks. “Only 7.9 per cent were discovered on endpoints and 18.8 per cent, which is almost double the global average, were found on mobile devices,” added the report.

The survey polled more than 3,100 IT decision makers from mid-sized businesses in 12 countries including the US, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, India, and South Africa. IT security continues to be a major issue across the globe with 68 per cent of organizations surveyed hit by cyber attacks in the last year. On average, organizations impacted by cyber attacks were struck at least twice.

“Server security stakes are at an all-time high with servers being used to store financial, employee, proprietary, and other sensitive data. Today, IT managers need to focus on protecting business-critical servers to stop cyber criminals from getting on to the network,” said Sunil Sharma, managing director sales at Sophos India & SAARC.

Fourteen per cent of the surveyed  IT managers who have fallen victim to one or more cyber attacks last year cannot pinpoint how the attackers gained entry to their system, and 17 per cent don’t know how long the threat was in the environment before it was detected, according to the survey. On average, Indian organisations that investigate one or more potential security incidents each month spend 48 days a year investigating them.

  • 18%of threats discovered in India are on mobile devices, almost double than the global average

  • 97%of IT managers admitted that security expertise is one of the greatest issues in India

Security major issue globally
Security major issue globally

