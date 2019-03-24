Home Lifestyle Tech

A mix of Chome and Edge: First look at Microsoft Edge's browser on Chromium

When you first install the Chromium version of Edge, Microsoft will prompt you to import favourites, passwords, and browsing history from Chrome or Edge depending on your default choice.

SAN FRANCISCO: The first look of Microsoft's Edge browser that the software giant is rebuilding on Google's open-source web browser Chromium shows new re-touches, animations and a read-aloud accessibility option, media has reported.

"Most of the user interface of the browser is a mix of Chrome and Edge, and Microsoft has clearly tried to add its own little touches here and there," The Verge reported on Saturday.

The setup screen prompts users to choose a style for the default tab page before they start browsing.

On the new browser, the software giant has added a dedicated extensions page and sync support for approved extensions.

"You'll also be able to install Chrome extensions from Google's online store by just flipping a switch in the extensions settings. Currently testers can sync favourites, but not settings, history, extensions, open tabs, passwords and auto-fill information," the report said.

From what is known, Microsoft is yet to add the dark mode on the browser along with the "set aside tabs" and "web writing with stylus" features.

Details about the public availability of this new version of Edge remains undisclosed.

