OnePlus all set to 'drive' us crazy for April Fool's Day

By Online Desk

With April Fool's one day away, everyone's busy trying to give their best shot at pranking. It seems even smartphone manufacturer OnePlus doesn't want to spare a single chance to fool people either.

In what looks like an attempt to prank people, OnePlus tweeted a picture of something similar to a car with the caption 'coming soon.'

With the post, the tech giant has left everyone wondering what it could be. Now, a lot of Twitterati are on a mission to find out the hidden message behind the bombshell.

One Twitter user wrote 'so is April Fools Day' on the post and he got a quick response from OnePlus saying 'Can't hear you. Bixby Speaker too loud.'

While some of the users suggested that it could be something to do with Mclaren edition, others came up with their own theories of OnePlus' Tesla.

Some of the Twitterati tried their hands on photoshop to scoop out more details from the picture.

Here are some of the tweets of people trying to crack the mystery:

Can't hear you. Bixby Speaker too loud. — OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) March 29, 2019

Unless the April Fool's joke is that people think it's a joke, so we're surprised it's real? Also we don't know the scale of the picture, and it's not an "entire" picture. Could be the @oneplus 7 McLaren edition, a cool shaped charger/speaker/etc, or something else entirely. — Rob Gerrets (@marvelljones) March 29, 2019

Wishful thinking

Hey @oneplus can you please make a smartwatch. I'll buy it straight away! — Muhammed Hamzah (@amirhamzah_1714) March 29, 2019

OnePlus 7 Tesla Roadster Edition #APRILFOOL — vivek goswami (@vivekgos13) March 29, 2019

With rumours about OnePlus 7's launch doing rounds, this new post by the smartphone brand has made everyone curious. What could it be? Tell us in the comments.